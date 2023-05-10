Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton told the county’s Budget Committee on Monday that a newly negotiated contract to hold federal inmates could net the county as much as an additional $500,000 a year.
Sexton said the agreement with U.S. Marshals Service means the county will receive $17 more a day for each federal inmate housed in the Washington County Detention Center.
The new contract is based on an estimated 95 federal inmates, of which 80 are males and 15 are females.
“For the past 15 years, Washington County has only received $53 a day for each federal inmate,” Sexton said. “This new contract takes the rate to $70 a day and raises the hourly guard rate from $18 to $26.”
The sheriff said the federal inmate contract should typically be renegotiated every three years. Sexton said the last time a new contract was negotiated at the Detention Center was in 2008, which was nearly 13 years before he became sheriff.
New Contract Covers Costs
Because the Detention Center in Jonesborough is the closest facility to the federal courthouse in Greeneville, Sexton said his office generally holds between 90 to 95 federal inmates at a time. The sheriff said the new contract provides “fair reimbursement for those inmates,” and has the “potential to bring the county an additional $400,000 to $500,000 a year.”
WCSO regularly transports federal inmates between the Detention Center and medical facilities, federal courthouses and other facilities.
“This increase will help out tremendously when we have to transport or guard a federal inmate at the hospital,” Sexton said. “The previous rate didn’t cover the cost of staffing an officer in a transport or guard role. This comes close to covering the expense.”
The Washington County Commission must approve the federal inmate agreement at its May 22 meeting so that the contract can be signed by the county mayor.
The Detention Center holds 620 inmates, and most are state and local offenders. It is the only detention facility in Washington County.
E-cigarette Sales Vendor
The sheriff also told members of the Budget Committee on Wednesday that he has reached a two-year agreement with VendEngine to become the electronic cigarette vendor for inmates at the Detention Center. He said E-cigarette sales in the facility is also expected to generate additional revenue for the county.
Specifically, the contract says that 100% of the net revenue from those sales will be restricted for “public safety use only.”
Sexton said that while some may question the practice of selling E-cigarettes in a jail, he noted that the facility has “diabetics who order honeybuns everyday. They’re all adults.”
Sexton said that while the Jonesborough facility is not facing any crowding problems at this time, he has attempted to “get ahead” of the issue by implementing an ankle monitoring system. The sheriff said the high-tech monitors are designed to set off an alarm whenever an inmate moves beyond a prescribed area.
He said the ankle monitors could be used for low-grade offenders on house arrest and would be a part of an inmate work release program that Sexton said he “is rebuilding” at the Detention Center.