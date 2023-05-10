New Jail contract

An agreement with U.S. Marshals Service means the county will receive $17 more a day for each federal inmate housed in the Washington County Detention Center.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@sixriversmedia.com

Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton told the county’s Budget Committee on Monday that a newly negotiated contract to hold federal inmates could net the county as much as an additional $500,000 a year.

Sexton said the agreement with U.S. Marshals Service means the county will receive $17 more a day for each federal inmate housed in the Washington County Detention Center.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

