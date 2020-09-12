KINGSPORT — Kingsport detectives are in the process of having all charges dismissed against a 20-year-old city man in connection with an early Thursday morning shooting on Ash Street.
According to a press release from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, Jacob R. Hayes was arrested without incident on Thursday morning at a residence in the 200 block of Easy Street. Detectives obtained a warrant charging Hayes with attempted second-degree murder.
Jacob T. Durham, 19, was transported by Sullivan County EMS to a local medical facility for emergency medical treatment of gunshot wounds. He was later discharged from the hospital.
During a subsequent investigation, Durham repeatedly insisted that he had been shot by Hayes following an argument, the release said.
Durham further alleged that Hayes fled the scene prior to police arrival in a green, box-style vehicle, the KPD said. Detectives were able to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Hayes.
Police said while at that time detectives did have sufficient probable cause to believe that Hayes was responsible, new exculpatory evidence has surfaced that completely exonerates him of any involvement in the shooting.
Hayes is no longer in law enforcement custody, and detectives are in the process of having all charges against him dismissed.
Detectives have now arrested Durham and charged him with felony false reporting. As of late Friday, he remained incarcerated in the Kingsport City Jail, pending arraignment.
The original Ash Street shooting incident remains under active investigation. Anyone who has any information related to that incident is asked to contact the Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us