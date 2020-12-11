Nashville Tennessean
Metro Nashville police on Friday announced they'd arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of Caitlyn Kaufman.
Devaunte Lewis Hill, 21 was taken into custody this morning at his home on Porter Road in the Birkshire Place Apartments in East Nashville, police Chief John Drake said.
He is being charged with criminal homicide in Kaufman's Dec. 3 death along Interstate 440.
Homicide Detective Christopher Dickerson said he swore out an arrest warrant this morning at Hill's Nashville home after a concerned citizen tipped off police to his alleged involvement.
More on the story from our partners at the Tennessean.