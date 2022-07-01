A 15-year-old Telford girl who was reported missing earlier this week has been found in North Carolina.
Washington County Sheriff Sexton released a statement Friday saying Ana Estrada Leon was located safe and sound earlier in the day in Charlotte, N.C.
Because the juvenile had left the state, Washington County investigators worked closely with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children in trying to find her.
Leon has been returned home to the custody of her parents.