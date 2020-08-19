Kingsport Times News
Megan Boswell, the mother of toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell, has been charged with two counts of felony murder in her daughter's death, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said Wednesday.
The grand jury indicted Boswell on a total of 19 charges, according to Staubus, including the two felony murder counts, 12 counts of filing false reports, and one count each of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances.
“Baby Evelyn” was found dead earlier this year on property owned by Boswell's family. Authorities had been searching for her for 17 days.
