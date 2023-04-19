JONESBOROUGH — A man wanted for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony evading arrest, reckless driving and possession of stolen property in Washington County was apprehended by Greene County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.
Steven Ronnie Howard, 37, of Knoxville, was located at a home on Justice Road in Greene County late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies from both Washington and Greene County assisted in the apprehension.
On Saturday evening, Washington County deputies encountered Howard driving a stolen 2008 Dodge Charger at 110 mph on Highway 11-E, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s office.
“When deputies engaged the vehicle to attempt a traffic stop, Howard began multiple evasive maneuvers to get away,” according to the news release. “He narrowly missed striking multiple vehicles, eventually spun the car around and attempted to hit a Washington County sheriff’s vehicle head-on.”
The news release states that Howard abandoned the vehicle on Broyles Road in Washington County and fled on foot.
The sheriff’s department said deputies located a male who was a passenger in the vehicle who gave them the name and description of the driver, who had known ties to Greene County.
Greene County is holding Howard at its Detention Center without bond on two counts of failure to appear. In addition to the warrants in Washington County, Howard has multiple warrants for his arrest in North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.