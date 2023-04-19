Steven Ronnie Howard

 JONESBOROUGH — A man wanted for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony evading arrest, reckless driving and possession of stolen property in Washington County was apprehended by Greene County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.

Steven Ronnie Howard, 37, of Knoxville, was located at a home on Justice Road in Greene County late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

