Police found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle fleeing the scene of a shooting outside a downtown Johnson City nightclub early Sunday morning.
About 1 a.m., police were called to a shooting that had just occurred in front of Wonderland Lounge Bar N Grill on Spring Street.
Police stopped the fleeing vehicle, and found the man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen inside the vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition later Sunday.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411) or visit www.citizenobserver.com. Messages may also be sent to http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.