Yanier Tellez, 32, of Tampa, Florida, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for conspiracy and identity theft charges in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Thursday.
Tellez, a citizen of Cuba, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft, according to a press release. Tellez was ordered to pay $39,899.97 in restitution, and he will be on supervised release for three years following his release from prison.
According to court records, Tellez and a previously sentenced co-conspirator, Lazaro Quintana Martinez, 26, of Tampa, Florida, traveled to East Tennessee from Tampa in November 2017, to commit identity theft. The pair used skimming devices to collect account numbers and personal identifying information from unsuspecting customers.
A skimming device was installed at a local business and collected the credit and debit card numbers and other personal identifying information from customers who used the machine when making purchases, according to the release. After Tellez and Martinez obtained the account numbers and other information from the skimming device, they would re-encode that information onto magnetic- stripe cards and use the fraudulent cards to obtain cash, purchase money orders, and purchase gift cards at local ATM machines and other point of sale terminals throughout East Tennessee.
Store surveillance footage from local Walgreens, CVS, and Kroger locations captured the pair committing the crimes.
Tellez later returned to Tampa, where he was stopped for a traffic violation in Lee County. He had thumb drives containing over 300 account numbers and corresponding customer information with him at the time, according to the release.
According to court records, the average yield for each compromised account number was over $1,400 in fraudulent transactions. Tellez also had a counterfeit gift card in his wallet at the time of the traffic stop. The card contained account information from a resident of Greeneville, Tennessee, who banked with Eastman Credit Union. That card also had the handwritten ZIP code for Greeneville on the back.
Eastman Credit Union suffered $39,899.97 in actual losses from the scheme.
Martinez previously pled guilty to the conspiracy and aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 24 months in prison in the Eastern District of Tennessee, according to the release. He was also sentenced to 51 months in prison in the Middle District of Florida for additional identity theft offenses.
The criminal indictment was the result of a cooperative investigation between the United States Secret Service, the Johnson City Police Department, the Kingsport Police Department and the Lee County, Florida Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was led by United States Secret Service Senior Special Agent Thomas R. Whitehead.
