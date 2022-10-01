Crime Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Yanier Tellez, 32, of Tampa, Florida, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for conspiracy and identity theft charges in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Thursday.

Tellez, a citizen of Cuba, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft, according to a press release. Tellez was ordered to pay $39,899.97 in restitution, and he will be on supervised release for three years following his release from prison.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

