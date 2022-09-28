The Johnson City Police Department, in cooperation with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Christopher Wayne Bennett in connection to a reported incident involving a victim of a carjacking that occurred in Johnson City around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Both departments responded to an abandoned residence located in Washington County, at approximately 5 p.m. in relation to the incident.
Officers said their investigation revealed that at approximately 3:20 p.m., the victim was at an ATM at 1806 W. Market St., Johnson City, when a white male entered her vehicle, made threats of having a knife and ordered the victim to drive him away from the area, according to a press release. The victim’s one year-old child was also present in the car.
The victim, on orders from the suspect, drove to an abandoned house located on the eastern side of Washington County. The kidnapper then made her exit the vehicle and enter the house where, once inside, he sexually assaulted the victim and left her and her child at the abandoned residence before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.
Investigators identified Bennett as the suspect with assistance from employees at two local businesses using surveillance footage captured on their video cameras, according to the release. Officers said without the help from the Truist Bank and the Shell Roadrunner Gas/Convenience Store on W. Market Street, the suspect might have been able to flee the Johnson City area.
After a subsequent investigation into unrelated incidents, the suspect was also charged in connection to an August 22 burglary at AutoKeene’s, located at 128 S. Broadway Street. The press release states that two vehicles, a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2006 Subaru Baja were stolen. The suspect was also charged in connection with an August 10 theft of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu that occurred at 145 S. Broadway Street, Johnson City,
In all, Bennett was charged with carjacking, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, robbery, burglary, three counts of theft of property over $2,500 and violation of sex offender registry, according to the release. He is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $121,500 bond. Bennett was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in General Sessions Court at 1 p.m.
