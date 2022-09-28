Crime graphic
By SARAH OWENS

The Johnson City Police Department, in cooperation with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Christopher Wayne Bennett in connection to a reported incident involving a victim of a Carjacking that occurred in Johnson City around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Both departments responded to an abandoned residence located in Washington County, at approximately 5:00 p.m. in relation to the incident.

