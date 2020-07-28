Deputies charged a man with attempted first-degree murder after he kidnapped and shot a woman before a crash in Jonesborough on Monday afternoon.
Rodney Bennett, 58, was also charged with especially aggravated kidnapping. Warrants had been obtained for his arrest.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said in a news release deputies responded to a 911 call about a “rolling domestic” incident on Tavern Hill Road. Witnesses heard screaming and saw a person’s leg hanging out a car door trying to exit the vehicle. That vehicle continued onto West Jackson Boulevard and crashed with the vehicle landing on its top.
The woman had been shot and the man was unconscious. Both were taken to a local hospital.
Laitinen said investigators determined Bennett had kidnapped the victim at her residence. When the victim tried to escape, Bennett shot her in the neck and head shortly before the vehicle crashed.
Both remained hospitalized Tuesday. Laitinen said the victim was “remarkably in stable condition.” Bennett was expected to be released soon into the Sheriff’s Office’s custody.
Bennett’s bond would be set at $100,000, Laitinen said in the release.