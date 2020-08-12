ERWIN — Gunfire on North Main Avenue made for a few tense moments Wednesday evening in Erwin.
No injuries were reported but police placed a man in custody on attempted murder and multiple other charges following the incident that occurred shortly after 5 p.m. outside a home at 912 N. Main, across the street from the Food Lion and CVS shopping area.
Police blocked off several blocks of North Main and diverted traffic from the area before clearing the scene just before 7 p.m.
According to a report from Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson, 35-year-old Raymond Salazar was charged with attempted second-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Tilson said officers arrived at the home within minutes of receiving reports of multiple shots fired and saw Salazar standing on the porch of the home yelling at a man in the store parking lot. A magazine from an AR-15-style rifle loaded with rounds was laying in plain view on the steps of the porch.
The man in the parking lot told officers that Salazar came to his neighbors’ home on Railroad Street in Erwin and stole his phone and a watch at gunpoint “while yelling about shooting all the white ------------- .’’
The man said he used his ‘find my device’ to track Salazar and was following him with the intent of calling 911 when Salazar went into the house and came out with an AR-type rifle and began firing multiple shots at him.
Tilson said multiple people in the parking area were put in danger by the gunfire. A second witness at CVS also reported seeing Salazar firing the shots and both witnesses reported around seven to nine shots were fired.
“Responding officers located three men including Salazar in front of the home and an AR-15 (rifle) located just inside the door.
“The stolen phone was found in a bush by the front porch. Multiple shell casings were located in the yard,” the police chief wrote in the report.
“The witnesses identified Salazar as the shooter and he was transported to the Unicoi County Jail without further incident.
“This was a highly dangerous situation created by the defendant,” Tilson said in the report.