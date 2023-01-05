JOHNSON CITY — A Johnson City man has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment for his alleged involvement in Sunday's fatal shooting of 19-year-old Ja’Shaon Yates at Monarch Apartments.
On Thursday, the Johnson City Police Department announced the arrest of Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell, 22, on 12 counts of reckless endangerment for his involvement in the shooting death of 19-year-old Ja’Shaon Yates at Monarch Apartments on Sunday.
Jennings-Worrell was arrested Thursday morning on drug charges, but the results of a search warrant led police to connect him to the shooting, the JCPD said. Evidence collected from the search warrant combined with evidence and statements collected in relation to the shooting were shared with District Attorney General Steve Finney and, after review, he advised that Jennings-Worrell be charged.
However, Jennings-Worrell has not been charged with Yates’ murder, and he is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center while police continue to investigate the shooting. Jennings-Worrell will appear in Washington County General Sessions court at 10 a.m. on Friday.
“At this point in the investigation, we’re continuing to identify and locate witnesses and information to determine who else fired shots during this incident,” said Lt. Don Shepard. “Oftentimes, charges are amended or changed when more information becomes available. That could be the case in this instance.”
Shepard said some of the evidence collected will need to be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing, and police will have to wait on those results and an autopsy report to determine who is responsible for Yates’ death.
The JCPD is also asking that anyone with information about the shooting come forward.
“We realize that some people may be hesitant to come to the police department because they’re involved in underage drinking or something of that nature. I’ll tell you the Johnson City Police Department is not concerned with minor infractions like that,” said Shepard. “We implore anyone who knows anything to please come talk to us. It may be something small, but it may be the thing that leads us to make another arrest or additional charges.”
Those with information can contact the police by calling the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166.
For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423) 434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submit it at citizenobserver.com.
Shepard also said that while police have no official suspect at the moment, they do have persons of interest. He thinks the information they are still working to obtain and test results will help determine a suspect.
Monarch Apartments has also reached out to the JCPD to work together on ways to improve safety measures on premise, according to Shepard.
