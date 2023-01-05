Lt. Don Shepard

Shepard announced the arrest of 22-year-old Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Ja’Shaon Yates at Monarch Apartments on Sunday.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

JOHNSON CITY — A Johnson City man has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment for his alleged involvement in Sunday's fatal shooting of 19-year-old Ja’Shaon Yates at Monarch Apartments.

On Thursday, the Johnson City Police Department announced the arrest of Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell, 22, on 12 counts of reckless endangerment for his involvement in the shooting death of 19-year-old Ja’Shaon Yates at Monarch Apartments on Sunday.

