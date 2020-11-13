ELIZABETHTON — Chad Anthony Benfield, already facing trial in February on a first-degree murder charge in the death of an 89-year-old woman, has now been indicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and 177 counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Benfield is already being held in pretrial confinement in the Carter County Detention Center for the February trial on the murder charge. He is accused of killing his neighbor, Mary Nolen, in her home in July 2017. Nolen had been found by her daughter and granddaughter badly beaten on July 14, 2017. She died at Johnson City Medical Center.
On the latest charges, Benfield was indicted by a Carter County grand jury on Monday. Benfield was served at the jail on Friday morning. These charges are unrelated to the murder charge.
The indictments stem from a March 2019 request to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation from 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin to investigate information obtained from the 1st District Public Defender’s office. The information was reportedly possible child pornography that was found on Benfield’s cell phone.
During the course of the investigation, the TBI special agent reported finding that Benfield had downloaded images of child pornography and conducted more than a hundred online searches for additional child pornography images.
The District Attorney’s Office said Benfield’s trial on the murder charge is still scheduled for February, but that date is “tentative because of the COVID.” The trial had originally included the possibility of the death sentence, but the maximum sentence if convicted is now a life sentence. Benfield had previously served a sentence in the South Carolina prison system.
