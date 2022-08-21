A woman is injured and a man has been charged with attempted first degree murder following a machete attack in Erwin Saturday night.
According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Madison Street where they witnessed the suspect, Steve Silvers, leaving the home in possession of a purse and heard a woman yelling for help from inside the residence.
According to Hensley, officers located the woman barricaded inside a bedroom and noted multiple stab wounds and lacerations on her body. The woman identified Silvers as the assailant, Hensley said, and other witnesses who fled the scene were later located and allegedly identified Silvers as well.
Hensley stated a machete, which is believed to be the weapon used, was recovered from inside the home and a loaded handgun was also found inside the purse Silvers was carrying when attempting to leave the residence.
Silvers was arrested and transported to the Unicoi County Jail. In addition to being charged with attempted first degree murder, Silvers was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
