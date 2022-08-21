local news
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

A woman is injured and a man has been charged with attempted first degree murder following a machete attack in Erwin Saturday night.

According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Madison Street where they witnessed the suspect, Steve Silvers, leaving the home in possession of a purse and heard a woman yelling for help from inside the residence.

