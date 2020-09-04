A Johnson City girl walking to check her family's mail in the Dunbar community was sexually fondled after being duped by a man who wanted to see her kitten, according to an affidavit filed in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Castro, 48, no address given, was charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, criminal impersonation and public intoxication.
Police said in the court record the assault happened when the 17-year-old was taking a walk with her cat on the way to the mailbox. Adolfo Varges Castro, 48, saw the girl and wanted to pet the cat, so she walked over to him. She sat down with him and he asked her age, which she told him she was 17.
The girl told police Vargas began rubbing the girl's leg, pulled up her shorts a few inches and began biting her leg, then took her sock off and began kissing and licking her toes. He was also accused of rubbing the girl's genital area through her shorts and forcing her hand down to his genitals.
The girl said she started to cry and told Vargas she wanted to go, but he held her by the arm to keep her from leaving. She was eventually able to escape from Vargas' grasp and ran home to tell her mother what happened.
After getting a description of the man, as well as a bottle of malt liquor he was drinking, police found Vargas and arrested him.
Castro was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held in lieu of a $40,000 bond.