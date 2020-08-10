ELIZABETHTON — A man was recently arrested by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department after he allegedly drew a pistol on another man and later in the day elbowed a deputy sheriff in the face.
Lanny Allen Markland, 38, 411 Washington Ave., appeared in Sessions Court on Monday on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting. A public defender was appointed. A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 19 and bond was reduced to $5,000.
Markland was accused of driving to a residence on Dan Berry Hill Road in a green Chevrolet Silverado on July 22, getting out of his truck, brandishing a weapon, chambering a round and pointing the gun at a man. The man ran away and called the police and said Markland then left.
Deputy Clyde Garland said that about three hours later he observed a vehicle matching the description given by the man. He said the truck pulled into the parking lot of the Carter County Justice Center. He said Markland got out and began banging on the door of the Carter County Circuit Court clerk’s door. Garland said Markland appeared to have been drinking.
Garland began talking with Markland and said the man kept reaching into his pockets. Garland told him to stop and patted him down. He said he found Markland in possession of a pistol similar to the one described by the man who called police after their confrontaton.
The deputy said Markland told him he was a convicted felon and he carried the gun “to scare people,” and went on to say “they don’t know the difference when I point it at them.”
Garland said Markland began reaching in his pocket again and the deputy told him to stop. Garland then grabbed Markland’s left arm and tried to move it away from the pocket. He said Markland began resisting and then tried to grab the deputy’s holstered pistol. During that time, Garland said Markland struck him on the face with his elbow.
Other deputies took Markland into custody. Garland said Markland continued to resist the officers as they took him across the lot to the jail.
From staff reports