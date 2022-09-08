State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, has received the “Voice of Recovery” award for his sponsorship of legislation to provide medicine that reverses opioid overdoses to more Tennesseans.
Specifically, Crowe pushed passage of a new law that expands access to naloxone, which is also know by the brand name Narcan. The medicine reverses and blocks the effects of opioids, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, heroin and fentanyl.
While not a treatment for opioid disorder, health officials say naloxone saves lives for a condition can can be treated. Naloxone can be administered by injection or nasal spray and is not subject to abuse.
Crowe, chairman of theSenate Health and Welfare Committee, was presented the award in Nashville on Thursday by officials with Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug and Other Addiction Services. The organization is a statewide association of alcohol and drug abuse treatment, prevention and recovery service professionals who work to keep alcoholism, drug abuse, and other addiction issues in the forefront when public policy decisions are made.
“I was proud to have played a part in passing this important piece of legislation, especially after learning that over 40 states already have similar laws in place,” Crowe said in a statement on Thursday. “This law allows for a broader distribution to the treatment addiction community where the opioid antagonist will be more widely available.”
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, approximately 70,000 Tennesseans are addicted to opioids. In 2020, The Tennessee Department of Health recorded over 18,000 non-fatal overdose outpatient visits and more than 7,000 non-fatal overdose inpatient visits.
That’s in addition to 3,032 drug overdose deaths.
Nathan Ridley, legislative counsel for TAADAS, said his organization is “so grateful” for Crowe’s help in passing the naloxone law.
“This legislation saves countless lives,” he said in a news release.