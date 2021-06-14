KNOXVILLE — Lawyers for the only woman on Tennessee's death row are asking the state Supreme Court to recommend that Gov. Bill Lee commute her sentence to life after prosecutors sought an execution date.
The Tennessee Attorney General's Office asked the high court to set an execution date for Christa Gail Pike, contending she has exhausted her appeals.
Pike was 18 when she and Tadaryl Shipp killed Colleen Slemmer in a remote spot on the University of Tennessee's agriculture campus in 1995.
Pike's legal team cited their client's youth at the time of the crime, mental illness and childhood trauma in arguments against setting a date, news outlets reported.
Similar arguments previously made in Pike's case have been unsuccessful.
If a commutation is denied, Pike's lawyers asked for more time in order for a psychologist to examine their client and so the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights can finish investigating whether Pike's human rights have been violated.