Criminal Court Judges Stacy Street and Lisa Nidiffer Rice and Washington County Commission Chairman Greg Matherly listen Wednesday as the county's Budget Committee votes to allocate $1.9 million to a regional in-patient drug treatment facility for state inmates.
Washington Commissioner Freddie Malone makes a motion Wednesday for the county's Budget Committee to recommend the County Commission approve spending nearly $4.2 million in settlement funds from the "Baby Doe" lawsuit on drug recovery programs. That amount includes $1.9 million for an inmate treatment program.
Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County.
The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to approve a package of funding requests for drug treatment programs that have been vetted by the county’s Health, Education and Welfare committee.
Those proposals, which will be financed by the $4.1 million Washington County is slated to receive from the opioid lawsuit, will face a final vote of the County Commission at its Aug. 29 meeting.
That includes Washington County’s share of the $10.4 million that has been raised for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center, which is to be an intensive 12- to 18-month program that will involve 185 beds at the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Roan Mountain.
The nine-county drug center project has been pushed by 1st Judicial District Criminal Court Judges Stacy Street and Lisa Nidiffer Rice. The in-patient program is modeled on their current drug-free Recovery Court structure and will rely on Families Free for intensive counseling and treatment services.
Street said Wednesday that state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, and other lawmakers from the region have convinced the Tennessee Department of Correction to lease the Roan Mountain annex to the recovery center for $1 a year. He said Hicks and other legislators also worked with Gov. Bill Lee to secure a five-year grant from the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for the recovery center project.
That grant includes $1 million in the first year and $1.5 million in each of the following years to operate the treatment facility. Street said organizers hope to have the contracts signed to begin work on the Roan Mountain treatment center in October, with the facility opening at least 45 beds by March 2023.
Street and Rice said Wednesday the development of the treatment center would’nt have been possible without the help of Washington County and the other local cities and counties who contributed money from their shares of the “Baby Doe” settlement. As a result, the governing board will be comprised of representatives of the local governments who have donated a “substantial amount” to the recovery center.
“The project stretches from Mountain City to Morristown,” Street said.
He and Rice noted the goal of the recovery center is “help save lives” state inmates trapped in drug addiction while addressing the economic and health care burdens placed on local governments as a resell of drug abuse.
In addition to approving the funding for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center, the Washington County Budget Committee voted Wednesday to approve $2.3 million in “Baby Doe” funding for other drug treatment plans. Among them include:
• $1.2 million for East Tennessee Department of Social Work/Johnson City Recovery Community;
• $250,000 for Recovery Drug Court programs;
• $240,000 for the Salvation Army;
• $100,000 for Recovery Resources Living Program;
• $500,000 for Bristol Lifestyle Recovery Program.
Commissioner Freddie Malone made the motion to approve all the funding requests in a single vote. Malone said he has “confidence” in the work of the HEW committee and its chair, Commissioner Jodi Jones, who had taken many months in reviewing the treatment proposals.
Commissioner Larry Cate voted “no” on the motion, telling his colleagues he would like to learn more about the proposals.
