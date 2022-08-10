Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County.

The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to approve a package of funding requests for drug treatment programs that have been vetted by the county’s Health, Education and Welfare committee.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

