The Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building is located at 601 East Market Street. 

Johnson City is encouraging the public to submit information about its police department's handling of sexual assault cases to the third-party law firm hired to investigate whether the department's handling of sexual assault investigations violated policy "and/or are consistent with acceptable practice in law enforcement."

Anyone with information on the Johnson City Police Department's handling of sexual assault investigations is encouraged to submit that information to the Daigle Law Group's secure portal at https://jcpd.mystagingwebsite.com/. Information may be submitted anonymously, but "contact information is encouraged for follow-up purposes." 

