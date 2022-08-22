Johnson City is encouraging the public to submit information about its police department's handling of sexual assault cases to the third-party law firm hired to investigate whether the department's handling of sexual assault investigations violated policy "and/or are consistent with acceptable practice in law enforcement."
Anyone with information on the Johnson City Police Department's handling of sexual assault investigations is encouraged to submit that information to the Daigle Law Group's secure portal at https://jcpd.mystagingwebsite.com/. Information may be submitted anonymously, but "contact information is encouraged for follow-up purposes."
The investigation stems from a lawsuit filed against the city by a federal prosecutor claiming the Johnson City Police Department didn’t properly investigate a man accused of raping multiple women, and then fired her when she pressed for a deeper investigation.
The lawsuit filed by former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kateri Dahl in June accuses Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner of manufacturing false complaints about her job performance as a pretext to fire her because she continued to push for a deeper investigation into the man. In the lawsuit, Dahl claims Turner may have been protecting the man from prosecution because of a corrupt connection with the police department or to cover up the department’s incompetence in investigating him.
In the lawsuit, Dahl also said the department botched the man’s arrest on a federal warrant for illegally possessing ammunition.
By JONATHAN ROBERTS and SARAH OWENS
PRESS STAFF WRITERS
Johnson City has yet to file its response to the lawsuit in federal court.
Daigle, the Connecticut-based law firm hired by the city to investigate, specializes in "management consulting services in support and development of effective and constitutional policing practices." The investigation is currently in its first phase, which consists of reviewing sexual assault reports dating back to 2018. It's expected to take five to six months to complete.
