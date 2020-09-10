KINGSPORT – Police arrested a 20-year-old Kingsport man after an early morning shooting on Ash Street.
Kingsport police had been searching for Jacob Hayes of 3208 Sullivan Gardens Parkway and obtained a warrant charging him with attempted second degree murder.
He was arrested at a residence in the 200 block of Easy Street in Kingsport. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Hayes taken to the Kingsport City Jail.
According to a news release, Kingsport police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Ash Street around 4 a.m. Thursday. Officers and detectives found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds outside the residence.
The victim was taken by Sullivan County E.M.S. to an area medical facility for emergency medical treatment. At the time of the news release, the victim remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
The investigation was continuing.
The Kingsport Times-News' Matthew Lane initially reported the search for Hayes