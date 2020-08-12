By MATTHEW LANE mlane@timesnews.net
KINGSPORT — Kingsport police have arrested a 20-year-old city man on multiple child pornography charges.
According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, a Sullivan County grand jury on July 15 returned a true bill against Curtis D. Squires, charging him with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor/child pornography.
The indictment came as the result of an extensive investigation lasting more than a year by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division, the release stated.
On Wednesday morning, the department sent out a release asking for the public’s help in locating Squires. Later in the afternoon, he was arrested without incident and booked into the Kingsport City Jail pending arraignment.
Squires is currently listed as transient/homeless; however, he has ties to both the Kingsport/Sullivan County and Erwin/Unicoi County areas.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said the charge against Squires is a Class B felony, which carries a sentence of 15 to 25 years in prison.