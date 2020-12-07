By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — A 41-year-old Bulls Gap man, who allegedly committed a string of felonies across the Lynn Garden community Monday morning, has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 60-year-old Kingsport man.
Michael J. Shelton has been charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Shelton is currently being held in the Kingsport City Jail under a $1 million bond pending arraignment.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, Shelton’s spree of felonies was first reported at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday in the Lynn Garden community, with officers responding to several businesses, including the Cash 4 Gold Express, Gregory’s Floral & Gifts, European Autosports and the old Streamworks building on Lynn Garden Drive.
Public Information Officer Tom Patton said at a noon press conference that some of the crimes reported included a shooting, a home invasion, a robbery and a carjacking.
On Monday evening, police sent out additional information about Shelton’s crime spree, noting the earliest crime took place in the 100 block of Clark Avenue — a home invasion. During a later incident at a separate location, Patton said Shelton shot and killed 60-year-old Gary McMeans.
The four charges placed against Shelton are in connection to the home invasion and additional charges — including those related to the death of McMeans — are pending the outcome of the investigation.
No further information will be released at this time, Patton said.
PREVIOUS STORY
KINGSPORT – A suspect is in custody following a series of Monday morning crimes in the Lynn Garden neighborhood, including a shooting, the Kingsport Police Department reports.
The identity of the male suspect has not been released.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a series of crimes taking place at multiple locations in the Lynn Garden community, including the Cash 4 Gold Express, Gregory's Floral & Gifts, European Autosports and the old Streamworks building on Lynn Garden Drive.
One of those incidents resulted in a shooting, police report.
Public Information Officer Tom Patton, with the Kingsport Police Department, said some of the crimes reported include a shooting, a home invasion, a robbery and a carjacking.
“All of these are believed to be related and all committed by the same individual,” Patton said. A motive is not known at this time.
According to a press released, the sole person believed to be responsible for all of these crimes, including the shooting, is now in police custody. As such, there is no reason to believe the public is in any further danger.
Further details are expected to be released later today, police report.
PREVIOUS STORY
KINGSPORT – A suspect is in custody following a series of Monday morning crimes in the Lynn Garden neighborhood, including a shooting, the Kingsport Police Department reports.
The identity of the suspects has not been released.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Cash 4 Gold Express and Gregory's Floral & Gifts on Lynn Garden Drive, to what turned out to be a series of related felonies.
One of those incidents resulted in a shooting, police report.
According to a press released, the sole person believed to be responsible for all of these crimes, including the shooting, is now in police custody. As such, there is no reason to believe the public is in any further danger.
No further details will be released at this time, police report.
PREVIOUS STORY
KINGSPORT - The Kingsport Police Department is currently investigating multiple crime scenes on Lynn Garden Drive.
Several police cruisers are parking along Lynn Garden Drive, in front of the Cash 4 Gold Express and Gregory's Floral & Gifts. Crime tape has been stretched around the parking lot of the Cash 4 Gold Express.
Officers could be seen walking between the two businesses, interviewing people and taking notes.
This is a developing story. Check back with Times News Online for more information.