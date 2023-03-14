Daniel Powell

Daniel Powell, 24 of Kingsport, was arrested by the WSCO on Tuesday.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Powell, 24 of Kingsport, on Tuesday and charged him with two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect, Vandalism and Leaving the Scene of An Accident.

At approximately 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Deputies were responding to a hit and run in the 100 block of Captain’s Lane in Gray when they spotted the fleeing vehicle on North Roan St., according to a press release. Deputies stopped the vehicle and made contact with Powell, who was the driver.

