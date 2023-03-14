The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Powell, 24 of Kingsport, on Tuesday and charged him with two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect, Vandalism and Leaving the Scene of An Accident.
At approximately 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Deputies were responding to a hit and run in the 100 block of Captain’s Lane in Gray when they spotted the fleeing vehicle on North Roan St., according to a press release. Deputies stopped the vehicle and made contact with Powell, who was the driver.
Powell had two minor children in the back seat of the vehicle. He advised he woke them up, put them in the truck and went to the residence on Captain’s Lane to cause damage to a vehicle at the residence. He pushed a vehicle at the residence some 20 feet across the lawn, causing major damage to the vehicle.
Powell was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on a $100,000 bond. His first appearance in court is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The legal guardian of the children arrived on scene and took custody of them.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.