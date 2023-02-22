The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged a juvenile after an investigation into assault allegations involving Daniel Boone High School football players made in November.
According to the TBI, agents investigating the incident believed one member of the team assaulted two other teammates.
The juvenile was charged with two counts of Assault-Offensive Touching and three counts of Aggravated Assault in January, according to a TBI press release sent Wednesday afternoon. He was served with a summons to Washington County Juvenile Court on those charges earlier this month.
As a juvenile, the court proceedings and rulings will be kept sealed in accordance with state law.
Original Report
According to a news release from the school district, on Nov. 6, a parent reported that her son, a member of the Daniel Boone High School football team, had been physically assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room.
“School officials immediately reported these allegations, resulting in the initiation of a full administrative investigation by the district. Law enforcement and the Department of Children Services were also notified due to the nature of the allegations,’’ school officials said then.
Investigation
On Nov. 15 district officials were able to corroborate the allegation that one student had physically assaulted another. They said that during the course of the investigation, other players were interviewed and two were found to have engaged in what was described as locker room “horseplay” rather than bullying or harassment.
“School officials, however, found this ‘horseplay’ to be inappropriate,” according to the district. “The students involved have been disciplined in accordance with the school system’s code of acceptable behavior and discipline, and steps have been taken to ensure that these behaviors do not recur within the athletic program of Daniel Boone High School. One player was disciplined and also removed from the team and two others were disciplined appropriately.”
First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney called in the TBI to assist the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s with the criminal investigation on Nov. 16.
“In the interest of transparency and due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to assist the Washington County Sheriff’s Office,” a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said.
In a letter sent to parents, Washington County Schools said that “allegations that this incident involved a multitude of football players are false.” The letter also said that rumors that a broomstick was used to physically assault a player were false.
The sheriff’s release said the reported assaults happened on school grounds while the students involved were unsupervised.
Community Response
Following news of the investigation, several students and community members voiced their discomfort and concerns for student safety.
On Facebook, some people originally expressed their concern that the incident would not be fully investigated due to the success the football team had seen that season. One user encouraged others to meet at Washington County Schools central office to protest the continuation of the football season.
By Nov. 17, more than 750 students and community members had signed a petition on change.org voicing their discomfort with recent events. Numerous students added notes to their signatures saying that they feel unsafe going to school.
The person who first posted the petition wrote:
“As you know, there have been some ongoing events happening at Daniel Boone including teachers and football players. I feel like some kids could feel unsafe coming to Boone with these events that are happening. I think that I should be able to come to school, feel safe, and not have to worry about bad things happening… I feel the DBHS students need at least a week off to calm down and release stress. We need to speak up and have our voices heard. We deserve to feel safe.”
Another wrote:
“I’m a senior here, and despite all the scandals that have happened at this school since my freshman year, this year has been the worst. I don’t feel safe coming here anymore, the counselor has her hands full as the only mental health professional qualified to see all of us, and kids aren’t getting the trauma help they need… we need more than a week off, we need professional counseling...”
Washington County School officials could not be reached for comment on these statements.