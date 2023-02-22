Crime Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged a juvenile after an investigation into assault allegations involving Daniel Boone High School football players made in November.

According to the TBI, agents investigating the incident believed one member of the team assaulted two other teammates.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

