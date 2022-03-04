A Washington County jury found Denver Christian Smith guilty of first degree murder Thursday in the 2015 shooting death of Tiaria Miller.
The jury also found him guilty of attempted second degree murder for shooting Chelsea Isbell and the attempted carjacking of Chelsey Scott.
Sentencing is set for May 9 before Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice. Smith, who is 29, faces a sentence of life imprisonment for first degree murder, eight to twelve years for attempted second degree murder, and three to six years for attempted carjacking.
According a press release from District Attorney General Ken Baldwin’s office that cited the affidavit of complaint charging Smith, the Johnson City Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Nov.13, 2015, at 2:40 p.m. in the area of Garden Drive at Belmont Street.
When officers arrived, they saw a man running on West Market Street near what was then the Apex. Officers said they saw the male pull out what appeared to be a black handgun and throw it to the ground. He then got on his knees and held his hands up in the air.
The officers approached the man, whom they identified as Smith, according to the press release The gun was a .22 caliber revolver.
Police learned that a female in the area of 800 John Exum Parkway at Creekside Apartments had been shot in the face. Police identified her as Chelsea Isbell. A witness told police he had observed Smith outside of the apartment complex arguing with Isbell. The witness said the argument got louder until he heard a shot and saw Isbell’s hair fly back before she fell to the ground with Smith leaving on foot, according to the press release. Isbell survived the shot, getting treatment at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital for a gunshot wound to her right jaw and a second gunshot wound to her right upper thigh.
Officers learned a second gunshot victim had been traveling in a car on John Exum Parkway, having been injured after the shooting of Isbell. Chelsea Scott, who had been driving, said she had approached a red light at the Apex when a male, determined to be Smith, was running back and forth in the roadway. Scott was driving in the left lane but had to swerve to the right lane to miss Smith. As Scott approached Smith, Smith raised his arms and had something in his hand. Scott said as she drove by him, Smith fired multiple shots into her vehicle, striking her passenger, Tiaria Miller, in the left arm and left side, according to the press release. Scott immediately drove Miller to the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, but Miller later died from the injuries. Miller was nineteen years old.
The press release also states that police interviewed Smith, and he admitted he had shot the female outside the apartment complex, and that he ran on John Exum Parkway to try to stop a vehicle to get away. He said no cars would stop for him, so he fired his gun into a vehicle that was going by.
At the time of the shooting, Smith was a felon out of Greene County for a theft of property over $1,000 conviction.
The district attorney’s office said the progress of the homicide case had been delayed due to federal prosecutors convicting Smith of a methamphetamine conspiracy charge following the killing.
The district attorney's office said that at the trial this week, counsel for Smith asserted a defense of insanity based on expert opinions from professionals at Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute, where Smith had been evaluated during an inpatient period prior to trial.
Robin Ray and Tessa Lunceford tried the case on behalf of the First Judicial District Attorney General’s office. Dan Smith and Nikki Himebaugh represented Smith.