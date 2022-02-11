The first woman to serve as a General Sessions judge in Washington County is seeking a full eight-year term on the bench.
General Sessions Court Part II Judge Janet Vest Hardin is seeking the Republican nomination for the judgeship in the May 3 primary. The General Election will take place on Aug. 4.
Hardin was appointed to the Washington County General Sessions Court Part II by Gov. Bill Lee in August 2020 after the late Judge Jim Nidiffer stepped down because of an illness.
The governor noted that Hardin’s “decades of experience as a prosecutor and attorney make her an exceptional addition to the bench in Washington County.”
Hardin was later appointed to fill out the remainder of Nidiffer’s term by an unanimous vote of the Washington County Commission.
Prior to her appointment, Hardin worked as a defense attorney and as an assistant district attorney from 1987 to 2019.
“Having experience from all perspectives in the courtroom– as prosecutor, defense attorney and now as a judge is invaluable for understanding the judicial process and what it really takes to be a judge, not just a lawyer in a black robe,” Hardin said. “The matters in my court affect the least powerful of our citizens, and it is important that their voices are heard. Only then can the court come to a fair and just decision.”
In addition to hearing civil, criminal and juvenile cases, Hardin also shares duties with Judge Robert Lincoln in presiding over the Mental Health Court, which has been expanded to include a special track for the unique needs of veterans.
Hardin’s court has also created a designated docket for truancy cases to give more individualized attention to the needs of students and parents in the wake of pandemic disruptions.
“Working with veterans and other folks in mental health court and with students and professionals in the school system really gives me the chance to personally make a difference in the lives of citizens in our community,” Hardin said in news release announcing her re-election bid. “I’m running for a full term to continue to develop these innovative court programs.”
Hardin earned her law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law and has a Bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University where she has served as an adjunct faculty member.
Hardin was previously a member of the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and a mock trial coach at Science Hill High School. She is a founding member of Project 423, a non-profit that coordinates community resources to provide meals for COVID-19 ICU healthcare workers.
Hardin has been married to Terry Hardin for 30 years. They have two children, five grandchildren and two rescue dogs.
Contributed to the Press.