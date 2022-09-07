Robin Mcinturff

Robin Mcinturff, 44 of Jonesborough, is facing child abuse and neglect charges.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robin Mcinturff, 44, of Jonesborough, and charged her with child abuse and neglect on Monday.

Deputies responded to reports of a small child playing unattended alongside a state highway. The child, a 1-year-old boy, was found alone, nude and near a bridge on Old State Route 34, according to a press release.

