The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robin Mcinturff, 44, of Jonesborough, and charged her with child abuse and neglect on Monday.
Deputies responded to reports of a small child playing unattended alongside a state highway. The child, a 1-year-old boy, was found alone, nude and near a bridge on Old State Route 34, according to a press release.
After ensuring the child’s safety, deputies approached the nearest residence and attempted to contact a parent or guardian. They then entered the home after several contact attempts went unanswered.
Deputies found Mcinturff, who claimed to be the child’s grandmother, inside. However, she would not provide accurate information regarding the child’s parents, according to the press release.
Mcinturff was arrested without incident and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she was later released on a $1,000 bond. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was contacted and took the child, who was uninjured, into custody.
DCS will remain closely involved in the investigation, according to the press release.
