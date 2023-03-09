Tyrique Shahmir Brown

Tyrique Shahmir Brown

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Related Death Task Force, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Johnson City Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a Johnson City man in connection to several drug overdoses, including one that resulted in a death.

On Sept.18, TBI agents joined detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the suspected overdose death of Isaiah Coleman after he was found deceased outside a home in the 2800 block of Tupelo Private Drive in Piney Flats. A second person was found unresponsive at the same location and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

