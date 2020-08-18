A Johnson City man was arrested Monday for making unwanted advances on a woman in an incident earlier this month, according to court records and a press release issued by the Johnson City Police Department.
Anton Zechariah Smith, 18, 1188 Willow Springs Drive, was taken into custody at his job on a charge of sexual battery.
The incident happened Aug. 3 at the picnic tables outside Kroger, 1805 W. State of Franklin Road, but had started at another business in the shopping complex where the woman worked.
The woman told police that Smith had been stalking her at a restaurant where she worked.
On the day of the incident, the woman said she was inside the grocery store and Smith came up behind her and then followed her to the picnic tables outside.
According to a court affidavit, Smith made several attempts to kiss the woman and then gave her an unwanted hug.
As the woman walked away, she told police that Smith grabbed her behind.
The woman was able to provide information that led police to Bolton Block, where Smith worked. He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond pending court action.