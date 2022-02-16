Sgt. Jeff Legault of the Johnson City Police Department’s criminal investigations division believes no-knock search warrants, a court order that allows law enforcement to enter a home without first announcing their presence, are “extremely dangerous.”
“There’s no reason except in extreme, extreme, extreme exigent circumstances should a no-knock search warrant be allowed, period,” he told attendees during a community roundtable at the Langston Centre on Wednesday morning.
The regular meetings serve as an opportunity for community members to learn more about the procedures of the Johnson City Police Department and on Wednesday focused on de-escalation training and no-knock search warrants.
The procedure has received renewed scrutiny nationwide after police in Louisville, Kentucky, shot Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, multiple times while serving a no-knock warrant at her apartment in March 2020. More recently a Minneapolis police officer shot Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man, while serving a no-knock warrant at his home on Feb. 2.
Both Locke and Taylor died as a result of their injuries.
As of July 1, Tennessee law prohibits state judges from issuing no-knock search warrants to officers, but they are still allowed in federal cases.
Before that law went into effect, Legault said the last time he remembers a judge authorizing police to enter a home in Johnson City without first knocking occurred in 2016.
Police had strong reason to believe that a suspect in a methamphetamine investigation would engage in a shootout with police if officers knocked on the house and announced their presence, Legault said. He said the suspect had previously shot at the Tennessee Highway Patrol during a traffic stop. A judge authorized a no-knock search warrant, officers deployed tear gas, a SWAT team entered the building and no one was hurt, Legault said. Multiple people ultimately went to jail.
“That is probably one the most extreme, exigent circumstances I can think of that probably needed a no-knock search warrant,” Legault said, which came after officers exhausted other options.
“There’s no instance other than probably this one … in my mind that we need a no-knock search warrant,” Legault said. “There’s just no reason why we can’t wait.”
There have been other cases where Johnson City police have used no-knock search warrants, Legault said, but they’ve been rare.
“I hate no-knock search warrants because the element of surprise can scare people” into doing something unpredictable, Legault said. “With knock-and-announce you give them the opportunity to open the door. They know that you’re there.”
Johnson City’s de-escalation policy
Another new Tennessee law that went into effect on Jan. 1 requires law enforcement agencies to develop de-escalation policies and conduct training on those strategies.
Sgt. David Lowe, the JCPD’s accreditations manager, told attendees that Johnson City police have been teaching de-escalation techniques since he arrived at the city 33 years ago, although it wasn’t called that at the time.
“Traditionally we have always taught de-escalation in Johnson City,” Lowe said. “We just didn’t have a name for it until recent times.”
Lowe said the department already had a de-escalation policy in place before the new state law went into effect, but city officials have strengthened it.
The policy outlines techniques for officers to defuse potentially violent situations and urges them to minimize injury, but it does allow officers to use force when appropriate. In most use-of-force reports, Lowe said, officers will document the de-escalation techniques they initially attempted.
“It’s very important to understand that we can’t always as police officers avoid physical confrontation,” Lowe said, noting that officers must intervene, for example, in an active case of domestic abuse.
Body cameras
City Manager Cathy Ball said Wednesday that she will recommend that city commissioners include the purchase of body-worn cameras in the city budget.
Currently, a department spokesperson said, the city has a limited number of body cameras, but no officers wear them on patrol.
“I very much feel like it just increases the accountability that’s already there,” Ball said.
Ball said she isn’t recommending the purchase to fix a problem. Instead, it’s a proactive decision that demonstrates the department treats people with respect and uses de-escalation techniques.
“I’m very pleased that that’s been received well by the police department,” she said.
Organizer Katelyn Yarbrough, who has been an active participant in recent community meetings with the police department, thanked city officials for considering that purchase.
“It does mean a tremendous amount to citizens to have the transparency and the accountability, and it’s very forthright to go ahead and take that initiative without having any sort of incident that’s spurring it on,” she said.
Ball said the cost of acquiring body cameras will be expensive, especially when it comes to storing footage, but “it could be more expensive not to have it.”