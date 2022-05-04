Although they took no questions from local media at a news briefing on Wednesday, city officials said they are seeking assistance from the public as they investigate six shootings in Johnson City since April 16.
The message comes on the heels of an incident at Carver Housing Community, 500 Washington Ave., at 3 a.m. on Wednesday that left two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police Chief Karl Turner said one victim had a leg injury and was treated and released from a local hospital. A second sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder and hand. He is being treated at the hospital.
“While we’re comfortable with some of the leads that we have received in this case, as well as the other cases, and we’re encouraged by those leads, our Criminal Investigation Division is seeking assistance from the public,” Turner said.
In a news release, the city said the incidents may be related, but available details “remain limited due to the investigations being open and active.”
The department is asking anyone with information about the cases that have occurred since April 16 to call the division at 434-6166. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 434-6158 or submit a confidential tip by texting 423JCPD and their tip to 847411. Additionally, they can send a message by visiting www.citizenobserver.com.
“Safety is a No. 1 concern for the city of Johnson City,” said City Manager Cathy Ball. “While crime has increased across the country, we will not be complacent in our efforts to investigate these shootings.”
Ball said she is confident in the work of the Johnson City Police Department.
“They have been working around the clock to investigate these shootings,” Ball said. “Today we will be offering this statement. We will not be taking questions. We do not want to hinder the investigation on the part of the police department.”
Timeline
April 16: Officers responded to a reported shooting at Monarch Apartments, 1109 University Parkway, at 1:30 a.m. The original caller, according to JCPD, said they heard at least nine shots coming from “the rear of the property.”
Shortly after, the department said, a man was transported in a private vehicle to Johnson City Medical Center. The man was suffering from gunshot wounds related to the incident at Monarch, and the vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee, was hit with multiple bullets.
“This incident is believed to be an isolated event, with no current threat to the general public,” JCPD said in a press release on April 18.
April 19: Three shootings at three separate locations occurred in the early morning hours of April 19, according to Johnson City police. The first happened at 1:25 a.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Pardee Street, where police say two subjects fired several shots into the home. They fled before officers arrived.
Later, at 4:56 a.m., a suspect in a white sedan got out of the vehicle and fired several bullets at a gray Honda Accord while it was traveling on West Unaka Avenue. The incident occurred in the area of West Unaka Avenue and North Roan Street.
Police say a third shooting occurred that morning at 6:07 a.m. at King Springs Road near Legion Street. There, officers discovered an abandoned gray Honda Accord riddled with several bullet holes.
April 30: At 1 a.m., Johnson City police officers responded to a shooting in downtown on Spring Street near Tipton Street, according to a news release from the department. Two bystanders were shot during the incident and received “non-life-threatening injuries.”
According to the police department, witnesses said the shooter was a Black man wearing black clothing. He was described as being 6-foot-1-inch to 6-foot-3-inches tall.
May 4: The latest shooting occurred at 3 a.m. at Carver Housing Community, 500 Washington Ave. Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.