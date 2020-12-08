A Johnson City man was killed Monday night on the Kingsport Highway when his car was struck by a stolen tractor trailer involved in a police chase.
Charges were pending against the tractor trailer’s driver.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Washington County 911 dispatchers advised troopers to be on the lookout for the tractor trailer in the vicinity of Tenn. Highway 36. The vehicle was erratically moving south in Sullivan County without headlights. Troopers encountered the tractor trailer and attempted to stop it. The driver fled and ran the red light at the intersection with Tenn. Highway 75 (Bobby Hicks Highway/Airport Road).
The truck crossed the center line on the Kingsport Highway near Ed Martin Road in Washington County and struck a Saturn SL1 head on, killing the car’s 60-year-old driver, Timmy Hensley.
The stolen truck’s driver, 28-year-old Joshua Hammonds, Blountville, also was injured. Criminal charges and citations against him were pending the THP’s investigation.