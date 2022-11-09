The Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Young, of Johnson City, and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a First Responder on Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched to an address in the 2100 block of E. Unaka Ave. around 1:50 p.m. in response to an altercation between neighbors, according to a press release. Upon arrival, they collected a detailed account from the victim who stated she was confronted by Young in the family’s garage where she was working.
The victim stated that Young had busted the windshield out of the family vehicle with a tire iron before entering the residence. Upon entry, he then raised the tire iron above his head and threatened the victim before striking her with his hand, according to the release.
When officers attempted to speak to the suspect, he became violent. Officers were eventually able to detain Young, and he was transported to the Washington County Detention Center.
Young was held in lieu of an $80,000.00 bond, per the release. Arraignment was conducted on Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
