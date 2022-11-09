Crime Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Young, of Johnson City, and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a First Responder on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to an address in the 2100 block of E. Unaka Ave. around 1:50 p.m. in response to an altercation between neighbors, according to a press release. Upon arrival, they collected a detailed account from the victim who stated she was confronted by Young in the family’s garage where she was working.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

