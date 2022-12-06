Police Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald of Johnson City on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in the household, according to a JCPD press release. The caller claimed the male had a knife and a gun and had threatened to kill some of the residents.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

