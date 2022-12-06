Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald of Johnson City on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in the household, according to a JCPD press release. The caller claimed the male had a knife and a gun and had threatened to kill some of the residents.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim crying outside the residence. She advised officers her boyfriend, McDonald, had put her in a choke hold and held her by the throat until she lost consciousness, according to the release.
The victim displayed marks on her throat consistent with strangulation, in conjunction with a bruised and swollen left temple and eyelid. McDonald was apprehended a short time later.
Once in custody, McDonald was found in possession of a Xanax pill and glass pipes consistent with the use of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where arraignment was set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.