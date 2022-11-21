Police Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Johnson City Police Department arrested John Tucker, of Johnson City, on Sunday and charged him with two counts each of aggravated stalking and contempt of court, along with one count of resisting arrest.

At 4:25 a.m., officers responded to 1400 Orleans St. in reference to a report of John Tucker hiding in a closet in the victims’ apartment, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers found Tucker hiding behind a door and were eventually able to take him into custody after a brief struggle.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

