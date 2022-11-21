The Johnson City Police Department arrested John Tucker, of Johnson City, on Sunday and charged him with two counts each of aggravated stalking and contempt of court, along with one count of resisting arrest.
At 4:25 a.m., officers responded to 1400 Orleans St. in reference to a report of John Tucker hiding in a closet in the victims’ apartment, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers found Tucker hiding behind a door and were eventually able to take him into custody after a brief struggle.
The residents of the apartment have a temporary order of protection against Tucker, prohibiting him from having contact with them. He had previously been arrested on Nov. 18 for violating the same court orders, the release said.
Police said that because of his continued disregard for the court orders, in conjunction with his continued harassment of the victims, he was charged with aggravated stalking.
Tucker was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held on $23,000 bond. Arraignment was set for Monday afternoon in Washington County General Sessions Court.
