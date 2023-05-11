Moziah Aman McKinney

Johnson City police charged a man Wednesday with second-degree murder in relation to a body found last week behind a city apartment building.

Moziah McKinney, 20, Johnson City, faces a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Joshua Delgado, 23, Johnson City.

