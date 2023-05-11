Johnson City police charged a man Wednesday with second-degree murder in relation to a body found last week behind a city apartment building.
Moziah McKinney, 20, Johnson City, faces a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Joshua Delgado, 23, Johnson City.
Police said Delgado was shot multiple times in the early morning hours on Saturday. His body was found behind a residence at 533 Washington Ave. later that morning.
McKinney was transported to the Washington County Detention Center to wait for his arraignment at 1 p.m. Thursday. His bond was set at $102,500 for the second-degree murder charge.
He was also held on two failure to appear charges out of Washington County Criminal Court. He was being held with no bond on those charges.
The investigation into Delgado’s death is ongoing, and further charges are expected. Anyone having information related to this investigation is requested to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.