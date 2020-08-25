State investigators arrested a Johnson City man Monday after searching a residence and finding child pornography.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation opened a case on Ritchie George Kennedy, 37, after an internet provider reported a user in the Johnson City area had uploaded child pornography material from their account. The incidents occurred between September 2019 and June.
Agents in the TBI Technical Services Unit were able to identify Kennedy as a suspect. The TBI, Washington County sheriff’s deputies and the federal probation office served a warrant at a residence on Sheffield Circle Monday.
Kennedy was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
According to federal court records, Kennedy was on probation for life after he served 87 months in prison for distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced in that case in September 2005.
"These are currently state charges, but our agents have been in touch with our federal counterparts, and will continue discussions as the case develops," Susan Niland, a TBI public information officer said.
