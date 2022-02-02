A man wanted in connection with an auto burglary investigation has been taken into custody, according to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 27, Washington County deputies encountered a man who fled officers in a vehicle from the 600 Block of Oak Grove Road, according to a sheriff's office news release.
“Soon after, deputies discovered the man had been actively breaking into vehicles parked on the lot of Lakeside Apartments,” the WCSO said in the release. “As a result of an investigation, Marc Anthony Engle, age 33, was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody this afternoon by investigators.”
Engle faces one count of Auto Burglary in addition to one count of Felony Evading.
He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on a $3,500 bond.