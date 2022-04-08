A Johnson City man has been arrested on a number of charges including aggravated assault on a First Responder.
In a Friday morning news release, the Johnson City Police Department said it charged Dennis Hartless, 42, with three counts of aggravated assault on a First Responder, felon in possession of a handgun, criminal trespassing, and resisting arrest.
In an incident that happened Wednesday night, the JCPD said officers observed a subject acting strangely on the train tracks in the area of East State of Franklin Road and Interstate 26.
“Officers informed (Dennis) Hartless that he was criminally trespassing, asked him repeatedly to get off the train tracks and remove his hands from his pockets,” the JCPD said in the news release. “After being given commands multiple times, Hartless was tased. At the same time the taser was being deployed, he pulled a firearm from his pocket and aimed it at officers. The taser was effective, causing him to drop the gun, and he was placed under arrest.”
Hartless is being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 bond and $50,000 bond on two separate warrants.