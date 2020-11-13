A Johnson City man was indicted recently on charges that he had a sexual relationship with an underage teenager.
Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal announced Friday that a grand jury handed down a presentment charging 30-year-old Andrea Tate with aggravated statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after investigators presented the case last week.
The sheriff said Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a possible sexual relationship between Tate and the 16-year-old in June.
Tate already was held at the Washington County Detention Center on unrelated charges when the new charges were presented. His bond was set at $10,000 bond with a Criminal Court appearance set for Feb. 1, 2021.