Latest arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
- Officers arrested Jason Smith, 25,133 Smith Lane, Jonesborough,on charges of aggravated domestic assault, simple assault, and resisting arrest after he was accused of assaulting a woman and stabbing her in the foot. Police responded to 2 Mel Circle, Apartment 7 around 8:30 a.m. Thursday about the incident. The woman told police Smith threatened to kill her with a knife before stabbing her on the foot. When officers went to arrest Smith, he resisted and struggled but was taken into custody shortly after. He was being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
- David Cummings, 31, 1500 Squibb Drive, was charged with DUI, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and speeding. An officer made a traffic stop Wednesday around 11:41 p.m. after saw a driver traveling 51 mph in a 35 mph zone on University Parkway. Officers made Cummings perform field sobriety tests and determined he was driving while impaired. While searching Cumminghs’ vehicle, officers found a handgun underneath the driver’s seat; his criminal history revealed he was a two-time convicted felon.
- He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center, is being held in lieu of a $12,000 bond.
- John Carr, 56, 301 S. North St., was arrested Thursday on a charge of domestic aggravated assault after police responded to a domestic disturbance in the area of 301 S. North St. around 7:30 p.m. Officers talked to Carr and the alleged victim and determined Carr had brandished a knife in a threatening manner toward the victim during an argument, putting her in fear for her safety. Carr was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.