Armed robbery: Johnson City police officers were dispatched to a Greenwood Drive convenience store early Tuesday after an armed man robbed the business. Shoun Stevenson, 48 years, Johnson City, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended with him crashing his car. He was charged with robbery, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license. The store clerk at Scotchman Convenience Store, 2300 South Greenwood Drive told police a man went into the store shortly after 2:30 a.m., selected an item and walked to the cash register. Once at the register, the man pulled out a gun and demanded the clerk hand over money from the register. The clerk complied and the man took off in a vehicle. Later in the morning, officers saw a vehicle matching the alleged robber and tried to pull the driver over. The driver didn’t stop and officers pursued him until he crashed his vehicle on Barkley Road in Telford. Stevenson was held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $72,000 bond with an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.
Shot into vehicle: On Saturday Johnson City police arrested Elijah Taylor, 36, 2383 Lakewood Drive, after he allegedly shot into a person’s vehicle. Officers responded to a call about shots fired around 1:20 a.m., and the victim said Taylor had shot into his vehicle. Taylor was found around 7:15 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault. He posted a $30,000 bond. Taylor was scheduled to return to General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
Woman choked: Johnson City Police Department arrested Sean Brown, 25, 425 W Maple St. on a domestic violence aggravated assault on Saturday after a woman said he choked her the previous day. Officers responded to Silvercreek Apartments Saturday about the assault that happened Aug. 21. Police said the female victim told them she had been into a verbal dispute with her boyfriend over relationship issues. Officers determined Brown had assaulted the victim by holding her down and choking her. The woman had scratches on her neck and bruises on her arms and legs from the assault. Brown was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he posted a $10,000 bond. He was scheduled for a hearing Sept. 24 in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Stolen car: A Johnson City woman found sleeping in a stolen car was arrested last week for taking it without permission, according to police. Johnson City police responded to a call about a vehicle being stolen from a residence in town. The vehicle was located several hours later in Jonesborough. Heather Slone, 35, 1108 Grover St. was asleep inside. She was arrested on a charge of theft over $2,500 and jailed on a $5,000 bond.
Mall theft: Johnson City police arrested a Kingsport woman Friday on a charge of theft over $1,000 for allegedly taking merchandise from J.C. Penny in the Johnson City Mall. Sheenah A. Rogers, 38, 1117 Cherry St., Kingsport, was accused of selecting $1,080 worth of merchandise and leaving the store without paying for it. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Multiple stolen vehicles: Johnson City police arrested Terry Brewster, 44, no address available on charges of theft over $2,500, theft over $1,000, resisting arrest, and evading arrest. Officers began an investigation into multiple stolen vehicles in Johnson City and developed Brewster as a suspect. He was arrested last week on the charges and held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,500 bond.
Police chase: An Elizabethton man was arrested by Johnson City police on one count of theft of property over $1,000 that stemmed from a stolen vehicle. Huston Hartley, 26,149 Mill Pond Road, Elizabethton. Police said the victim’s boyfriend saw Hartley and two other people on Orleans St. in a stolen Ford Taurus. Once they parked, the victim’s boyfriend confronted them. They then ran down Orleans St. Officers arrived and the victim’s boyfriend pointed in the direction they ran on Orleans Street. Officers drove down Orleans St. and observed one man run into the woods. Officers ran after him into the woods. He assaulted an officer during the pursuit and continued to run. Officers were able to take Hartley into custody deeper in the woods. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Domestic violence: Johnson City Police Department arrested Gene Schaepe, 34, 713 E. Fairview Ave. Johnson City on an aggravated domestic assault charge last week after investigating a physical assault at 713 E. Fairview Ave. on Aug. 10. When officers arrived just before noon, the victim said she and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument. During the argument, Schaepe kicked down a bedroom door and hit the victim in the face. When he hit her, the woman fell to the ground. Once she was on the ground,. Schaepe began to choke the victim to the point that she was afraid of losing consciousness. She was able to get Schaepe off of her, and he ran from the residence prior to police arrival. Schaepe was later located by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held on a $50,000 bond.