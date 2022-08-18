Johnson City commissioners voted to close the city’s jail on Thursday, just hours after city staff recommended its closure during a work session due to rising costs, increased operating expenses and staffing shortages.
The jail, a minimum security facility that’s been in operation since the 1970s, is home to about three dozen women who are in state custody.
Johnson City and the Tennessee Department of Correction recently negotiated a two-year contract extension to operate the jail instead of the typical five-year extension after they began analyzing the jail’s operations. Johnson City must give TDOC 30 days notice of their intent to close the facility if they choose to do so.
Johnson City receives $40.45 per person per day from Tennessee with capacity to house 88 people. When the jail is at full capacity, the contract can generate more than $1 million each year.
As of June, the facility had a census of 35 people, a number that’s continually declined in the last four years. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, the jail had an average census of 83, but that total fell to 48 in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
While the jail paid for itself in recent years, with Johnson City making $353,604.52 from the jail in the 2018-19 fiscal year, that revenue has shrunk since the pandemic. Last fiscal year, 2021-22, the city lost $36,471.47 operating the jail.
Additionally, staffing has been a serious issue at the jail.
According to city officials, Tennessee requires the jail employ a full-time staff of 14 and a part-time staff of four. Currently, it has nine full-time staff and two part-time staff members. Because those staffing requirements are mandatory, Johnson City police officers have been pulled off of patrol duty to help cover shifts.
The people incarcerated there will be transferred to other state facilities within 30 days of notice being given to TDOC. Johnson City also committed to a 90-day transition period to help affected employees find new jobs within the city or with the Washington County Detention Center.
“We have nine full-time and two part-time staff members who would be impacted by the facility’s closure,” City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement following the meeting. “We are committed to a 90-day transition period, during which we will work with those employees to identify job opportunities within the City organization, the County and at the State level.”
The closure will also free up needed space for the city, who could convert the 9,725 square feet of space into more storage and office space for city employees.
Dog park, bicycle pump track site approved
A long-vacant piece of city-owned property could soon get new life after Johnson City commissioners approved a preliminary design for a new dog park and bicycle pump track located at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin Road.
Commissioners approved the plan as part of their consent agenda after a lengthy discussion, one that centered on concerns commissioners had about how the park would be maintained and cared for long-term, and the logistical challenges of operating it — including how they’ll ensure all dogs coming to the park are up-to-date on their vaccinations.
“I just want to be sure we don’t accept the $100,000 gift with half a million dollars in future liability, and I am just trying to understand what we’re obligating ourselves to,” Mayor Joe Wise said.
A significant portion of the park’s construction will be paid for through a $100,000 grant from the Boyd Foundation, and a $100,000 gift from an anonymous donor. Additional funds would be needed to construct buildings at the park, as well as restrooms and dog activity structures.
Because a portion of the funds to build the park are coming from the Boyd Foundation, the city cannot charge an entry fee or membership fee for the park, one of their rules. That may complicate things when it comes to the long-term sustainability of the park, which will have to be managed by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department unless they’re able to find an organization willing to take on management of the park and fundraise to sustain it.
In terms of construction, the first phase could begin quickly as the city will be able to utilize its own construction crews for most, if not all, of the work.
As for the pump track, construction of that would need to be contracted out, but the Noon Rotary Club has agreed to help the city fundraise for it. That project is estimated to cost around $300,000.