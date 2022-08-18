Johnson City commissioners voted to close the city’s jail on Thursday, just hours after city staff recommended its closure during a work session due to rising costs, increased operating expenses and staffing shortages.

The jail, a minimum security facility that’s been in operation since the 1970s, is home to about three dozen women who are in state custody.

