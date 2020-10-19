Johnson City police sought a man who robbed a quick-serve sandwich shop near East Tennessee State University on Sunday.
About 7 p.m., police were called to the Jersey Mikes at 1805 W. State of Franklin Road. Police said a man showed a weapon and demanded cash from the business before running away.
He was described as Black, short and slender and wearing a wearing a bright blue hoodie and dark pants.
Anyone having information was asked to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or visit www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages by visting the Johnson City Police Department Website at http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.