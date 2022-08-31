The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of a suspect in a shooting that took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Spring Street on Aug. 28.
Officers responded to the scene following reports of a shooting and discovered that an altercation had occurred between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line.
Witnesses said that a Black male pulled out a handgun and began striking the employee with it before firing a single gunshot, according to a previous press release.
The employee received minor injuries before the suspect fled in what police have said was possibly a silver Nissan sedan, according to an updated press release. The suspect left the scene as a passenger in the vehicle.
The JCPD asks that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at (423) 434-6158.
Anonymous tips can also be reported by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or online through www.citizen observer.com.
