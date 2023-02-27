The Johnson City Police Department arrested Logan Storm Stockton on Feb. 24, charging him with carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and use of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
The arrest comes as a result of an investigation into a carjacking that was reported in the area of Taylor Bridge Road in Washington County. Deputies responded to this area and spoke with two victims who alleged they had been made to drive to this area and then forced out of the car at gunpoint, according to a press release from the police department.
After speaking with the victims, officers said they learned this incident originated in the 2800 Block of McKinley Road in Johnson City. As the incident unfolded, the victims claim to have been pistol-whipped and robbed of their possessions, before being made to exit the car on Taylor Bridge Road. Officers believe Logan Stockton to be the culprit of these crimes.
Stockton was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $51,000 bond. Stockton was scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday at 1:30 pm.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.