By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Logan Storm Stockton on Feb. 24, charging him with carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and use of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The arrest comes as a result of an investigation into a carjacking that was reported in the area of Taylor Bridge Road in Washington County. Deputies responded to this area and spoke with two victims who alleged they had been made to drive to this area and then forced out of the car at gunpoint, according to a press release from the police department.

