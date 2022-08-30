Officers from the Johnson City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at 121 Spring Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation took place between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line for entry, according to a press release.
Witnesses stated that a Black male pulled out a handgun and began using it to strike the victim before firing one round. The victim received minor injuries, and it is unknown if they are from the shot fired or being struck with the gun.
The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a white vehicle, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
According to the press release, anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at (423) 434-6158.
Anonymous tips can also be reported by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or online through www.citizen observer.com.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.