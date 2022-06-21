The Johnson City Police Department on Tuesday identified a woman found dead in downtown over the weekend as 24-year-old Meghan Carter from Etowah.
Police discovered Carter's body on the railroad tracks near East State of Franklin Road and Division Street on Saturday around 8 p.m., and said there are no indications of foul play. In a press release, police noted that the area Carter was found is near a frequented homeless camp.
Police said the incident is believed to be an isolated one with no threat to the public.
The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the JCPD's Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 434-6158 to remain anonymous. Confidential tips can also be texted to 847411 or submit online at www.citizenobserver.com.